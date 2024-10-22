Denied money for liquor, man sets house of his father-in-law on fire in Bhiwandi town

Thane, Oct 22 (PTI) Denied money to buy liquor, a 22-year-old man allegedly set the house of his father-in-law on fire in Bhiwandi town of Thane district in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

Based on a complaint, police registered a criminal offence against the man, Ahmed Dilawar Khan, who a day ago was nabbed with a weapon, but was granted bail by a local court, an official said.

The official at the Nizampura police station said a probe into the house burning case was underway.

He said Khan, a resident of the Nadinaka area, asked for Rs 1,000 from his wife and her family for buying liquor.

When they refused to give him money, he got annoyed and at around 5 am, he threw petrol on the house of his father-in-law and set it on fire. The house was totally gutted, said the official.

He said the police had earlier registered a non-cognisable (NC) offence against the accused following a complaint by his wife.

In a non-cognisable offence, the police cannot arrest the accused without a warrant or start an investigation without the permission of court.

Incidentally, the police on Monday nabbed Khan with a weapon and produced him in a magistrate's court, which granted him bail. After coming out, Khan set his father-in-law's house on fire.

Police have launched a search for the accused, the official added. PTI COR RSY