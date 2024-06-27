Denied permission to discuss murder convicts' sentence remission issue on facts: Kerala Speaker

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 27 (PTI) Kerala assembly Speaker A N Shamseer on Thursday said he denied permission for the UDF opposition's motion to discuss the state government's alleged move to grant sentence remission to three convicts in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case based on the facts and documents before him.

The Speaker was responding to a letter received by him on Wednesday from the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan protesting against Shamseer denying permission to adjourn the House and discuss the issue raised by the UDF.

Shamseer, on Tuesday, denied permission to the UDF motion claiming that it was clear that the government has made no attempt to grant remission to any of the convicts in the case.

Subsequently, Satheesan had accused the Speaker of being "scared" to discuss the issue after the chair prevented him from completing his speech following the denial of permission to the motion.

The opposition leader had also criticised the Speaker's decision as "inappropriate," saying it was not his duty to speak on behalf of the state government.

Shamseer, on Thursday, in his response to Satheesan's letter, said that there was no document available regarding the move to grant remission in sentence to only the three accused.

He said that the names of the three were included along with that of several other prisoners for commutation of sentence as part of the 75th anniversary of India's independence and when the controversy erupted the government had clarified that a final decision will be made only after carrying out detailed checks.

"Taking into consideration the above circumstances, and in the context of the finding that such a situation did not exist at that time, the matter raised in the notice was rejected, in accordance with the assembly rules, as it could have been a hearsay or an allegation," the Speaker said, in a statement issued by his office.

"Let it be clarified that the Speaker's decision was based on the clear facts and documents before him to take a decision without any kind of explanation from the government," it added.

Shamseer contended that his decision was not influenced by any other interests except to conduct the House proceedings in the most elegant manner in accordance with the rules and practices and the good examples adopted by his predecessors.

He further said that the issue was permitted to be raised as a submission on Thursday.

The Speaker said that if there was a disagreement, protest or difference of opinion regarding his decision or a ruling by the House, it could have been raised or recorded by the concerned party leaders in his chamber as was the accepted parliamentary practice.

However, on Tuesday, when permission was denied, the opposition deviated from such accepted practices and questioned the Speaker's decision in the House itself and also raised objectionable slogans against him, the statement said.

"It is brought to your notice that it is an extremely regrettable act to abuse the fair rights of the Chair, disrupt the assembly and hold a press conference to repeat the allegations.

"I would also like to inform you (Satheesan) that I am deeply hurt by the fact that you, who constantly strive to uphold high parliamentary values, make statements and give study classes and inspiration to new members to set good examples, acted in this manner," Shamseer said in his response to the opposition leader's letter. PTI HMP HMP ROH