Denied short-term discussion, BJP MLAs walk out of Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) A heated session unfolded in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday as BJP members, led by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, walked out in protest after Speaker Ram Niwas Goel denied their request for a short-term discussion under Rule 54.

The Assembly was deliberating on the law and order situation in the national capital when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members pressed for discussions on other issues, including the residence of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, referred to as 'Sheesh Mahal' by the party.

Amid the uproar, BJP MLAs displayed posters before staging a walkout.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators continued their critique of the BJP, focusing on the alleged deteriorating law and order in Delhi which comes under the purview of the Union Home Ministry.

The confrontation underscores the persistent tension between the BJP and the ruling AAP in Delhi's political landscape. PTI MHS ARI