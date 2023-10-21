'Denied ticket because CP Joshi has grudge against me,' says BJP MLA from Chittorgarh

Jaipur, Oct 21 (PTI) BJP MLA from Chittorgarh Chandrabhan Singh on Saturday alleged that he was denied a party ticket because of the party's state president CP Joshi's grudges against him since their student days.

He said his being overlooked would cause party face consequences in the entire division as he served the people for 10 years with full honesty.

"This is a local dispute. I was an ABVP worker from here and CP Joshi was in NSUI. This fight has been going on since then. He also became the President and Vice President of NSUI. Since that time the feud in our college has been going on.

"After this, fights within the Panchayat Committee continued. After this, CP Joshi became the state president of the BJP. Since then he has a grudge against me," Singh told reporters.

Singh earlier represented the Chittorgarh seat in 2013 and 2018 whereas CP Joshi is BJP MP from Chittorgarh parliamentary constituency.

The saffron party has fielded Narpat Singh Rajvi from the Chittorgarh assembly seat in an attempt to pacify him for a refusal for a ticket from the Vidhyadhar Nagar seat in Jaipur where Diya Kumari has been declared a candidate.

Rajvi, a five-time MLA, and the son-in-law of former vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, will be contesting again from Chittorgarh after 15 years.

Chandrabhan Singh and his supporters raised slogans against CP Joshi in Chittorgarh and also burned his posters. He also made a post on X raising the same matter.

"Your Chandrabhan will once again live up to your trust. Chittorgarh assembly constituency is my family and the bright future of the family is my only concern," he wrote on X.

Singh said he will have a meeting with the party workers to discuss the issue on Sunday.

"I will sit with the workers and talk about it tomorrow. Whatever the workers say, I will work keeping in mind their feelings," Singh said.

Rajvi became the MLA from the Chittorgarh assembly seat in 1993 defeating Nirmala Shaktawat of Congress. In 1998, Surendra Singh Jadawat of Congress defeated him for the post of MLA.

In 2003, Rajvi once again contested the assembly elections from Chittorgarh and wrested back the seat from Surendra Singh Jadawat. PTI AG VN VN