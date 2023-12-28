Dense fog: 2 killed after motorcycle collides with truck

Unnao, Dec 28 (PTI) Two men were killed when their motorcycle collided with a stationary truck here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday, suspecting that the accident took place due to dense fog.

"Govind Pathak (31) and Vivekanand (21) were travelling on a motorcycle and it collided with a truck on Wednesday night," SHO Sehramau police station Kamal Dubey said.

"It appears that the duo failed to spot the truck due to dense fog. While Pathak was killed on the spot, Vivekanand succumbed to injuries at a hospital a few hours later," he said.

Early Thursday, police constable Dinesh Yadav who was driving a police jeep was injured when his vehicle collided with a truck in an area under the Purva police station. The constable has been admitted to a hospital, officials said. PTI COR CDN CDN ANB ANB