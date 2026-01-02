Dense fog alert issued for 11 Jharkhand districts from Jan 3

Ranchi, Jan 2 (PTI) The IMD issued an alert for dense fog in 11 districts of Jharkhand and forecast a fall in minimum temperature by up to three degrees Celsius across the state from Saturday.

The 'yellow' (be aware) alert for dense fog has been issued for Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Hazaribag, Koderma, Giridih, Deoghar, Dumka, Godda, Sahibganj and Pakur from 8.30 am on January 3 to 8.30 am on January 5, according to an IMD bulletin issued on Friday.

The weather department said operations at some airports, vehicle movement on highways and train services on several routes might be affected due to dense fog.

It also asked people to be careful while driving.

The Met office also predicted a dip in the mercury level by up to three degrees Celsius from the existing temperature during the next three days.

Gumla was the coldest place in the state at 6.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Daltonganj at 7.7 and Hazaribag at 7.8, the bulletin said.

Khunti recorded the minimum temperature at 8 deg C, while Pakur and Bokaro shivered at 8.1 deg C.

Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi experienced the minimum temperature at 9.4 degrees Celsius, Lohardaga at 8.7, and Koderma at 9.9, the bulletin said.

“Significant change in the minimum temperature is unlikely during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, it may fall by up to three degrees Celsius during the next three days under the influence of a western disturbance. The temperature is likely to fall from January 4 to January 6,” Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director Abhishek Anand told PTI. PTI SAN SAN BDC