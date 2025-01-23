Dense fog at Guwahati airport affects 18 flights

Guwahati, Jan 23 (PTI) Flight operations at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) were affected on Thursday due to heavy fog and the movement of 18 flights was disrupted.

A spokesperson of the Adani Group-controlled facility said in a statement that the LGBIA in Guwahati witnessed inclement weather conditions due to dense fog since Thursday morning.

"Due to this, 18 have been delayed till now," she said without sharing the details of the delayed arrivals and departures.

LGBIA has deployed airport personnel across the terminal building to support passengers and provide them with assistance, the statement said.

"As part of our commitment to passenger safety and comfort, LGBIA has also made provisions for additional seating and water for passengers. The safety and well-being of our passengers, employees and partners remain our top priority," it added.

The company requested passengers to connect with their respective airlines and check the schedule before reaching the airport.

The LGBI Airport is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited.