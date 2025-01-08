Dense fog at many places in Punjab, Haryana; Amritsar records 3.5 deg C

Chandigarh: Dense fog was observed at many places in Punjab and Haryana early on Wednesday even as cold conditions persisted in both the states.

Advertisment

In Punjab, dense fog reduced visibility to zero in Amritsar, Met officials said.

In Ludhiana and Patiala, the visibility was only 20 metres and 10 metres, respectively, they said.

The visibility was 80 metres in Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states.

Advertisment

Fog was also observed in Haryana's Karnal and Ambala.

Sangrur was the coldest place in Punjab, recording a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal, the Met office said.

Amritsar registered a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 6.8 degrees and Patiala 7.4 degrees.

Advertisment

The minimum temperature in Pathankot was recorded at 8.6 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 4.5 degrees and Gurdaspur 4.0 degrees.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a night temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius, Ambala 9.3 degrees, Karnal 7.5 degrees, Narnaul 5.0 degrees, Rohtak 7.7 degrees, Bhiwani 5.0 degrees and Sirsa 6.0 degrees.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.