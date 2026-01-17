Dense fog blankets Delhi; minimum temperature 4.4 deg C; AQI at 376

New Delhi (PTI): Dense fog shrouded the national capital on Saturday morning, drastically reducing visibility, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 4.4 degrees Celsius, 3.2 notches below the season's average.

The India Meteorological Department said the maximum temperature is expected to touch 22 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 9 am.

The air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category at 9 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 376, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.