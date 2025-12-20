Dense fog, cold day conditions to persist in parts of UP; IMD issues red alert

Lucknow, Dec 20 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert for dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions across several parts of Uttar Pradesh, warning that the adverse weather is likely to persist over the next two days.

According to a press release issued by the Meteorological Centre, Lucknow, dense fog conditions were recorded across large parts of the state over the past 24 hours, with visibility dropping sharply in many districts. Very dense fog, with visibility below 50 metres, was observed at Agra airport, Prayagraj, Kanpur (airport), Bareilly, Jhansi and several other locations.

The IMD said that cold day conditions were reported in many districts, particularly in western, central and eastern Uttar Pradesh, as cold northerly winds, surface inversion and the influence of an anti-cyclone continued to prevail over the region. A western disturbance over north India and the weakening of the tropical westerly jet stream have also contributed to the prevailing weather pattern, it said.

The weather office warned that dense to very dense fog is likely to continue during late night and early morning hours in several districts till December 22, while cold day to severe cold day conditions may persist in isolated pockets till December 24.

According to IMD criteria, for any place where the temperature plummets below 10 degrees Celsius, a 'cold day' is declared when the maximum temperature fluctuation remains 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius below normal, while a 'severe cold day' is when the departure exceeds 6.5 degrees Celsius.

Districts including Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Bareilly, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Hardoi, Etawah, Mainpuri, Aligarh and Mathura are among those likely to be affected by dense fog and cold day conditions, the IMD said.

The weather office has advised people to take precautions, especially during early morning hours, and urged authorities to remain alert as low visibility could disrupt road, rail and air traffic.

The IMD noted that it will continue to closely monitor the situation and issue updates as required. PTI KIS MPL MPL