Dense fog cover across UP districts; day temperatures 4-6 deg Celcius below normal

Lucknow, Dec 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh continued to reel under cold and gloomy conditions on Saturday, with dense to very dense fog reported across many parts of the state and day temperatures recorded well below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Several districts reported significantly lower-than-normal daytime temperatures. Gorakhpur recorded a maximum of 13.2 degrees Celsius, 7.4 degrees below normal, while Prayagraj registered 16.8 degrees Celsius, down by 6.1 degrees. Varanasi, Bareilly, Etawah, Bahraich and Barabanki also saw day temperatures 4 to 6 degrees below average.

Minimum temperatures ranged between 6 and 11 degrees Celsius across most parts of the state, with Etawah recording a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius and Barabanki and Churk at 7 degrees Celsius.

In Lucknow, the maximum temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius, 3.1 degrees below normal, while the minimum settled at 10.8 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees above the seasonal average. The city reported high humidity levels, with maximum relative humidity at 88 per cent and minimum at 73 per cent. No rainfall was recorded during the day.

The IMD forecast dense fog during late night and morning hours in the state capital and adjoining areas, with clear skies likely later in the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius respectively.

Issuing a state-wide warning, the weather office said dense to very dense fog is likely at few places in western Uttar Pradesh and across the eastern parts of the state during morning hours. Cold day conditions are also likely at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Weather across the state is expected to remain dry.

The IMD advised people to exercise caution during early morning hours due to reduced visibility caused by dense fog, particularly in eastern Uttar Pradesh.