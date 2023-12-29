Dense fog engulfs many parts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Dec 29 (PTI) Dense fog engulfed many parts of Odisha on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Rourkela experienced 'very dense' fog with visibility level getting reduced to 40 metres while dense fog was witnessed at Nayagarh, Phulbani, Koraput and Cuttack with visibility reduced to within 100 metres, an IMD bulletin said.

State capital city Bhubaneswar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Khurda, and Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district witnessed moderate fog (with visibility 200 to 400 meters) and shallow and light fog occurred in Paradip and Sambalpur, the IMD centre in Bhubaneswar said.

Three places in Odisha recorded minimum temperature 10 degrees Celsius. Koraput was the coldest place in the state in the last 24 hours with a night temperature of 8 degrees Celsius while G Udaygiri and Daringbadi in Kandhamal district recorded 9 degrees Celsius, it said.

The IMD has issued a yellow warning (be aware) of dense fog on Saturday at one or two places in the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

It also issued yellow warning for dense fog in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, and Deogarh districts.

The IMD bulletin said there will be no large change in minimum temperature (night temperature) over the districts of Odisha during the next five days. It is likely to be above normal by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next five days. PTI BBM RG