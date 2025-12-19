Dense fog engulfs parts Rajasthan; mercury likely to drop after Dec 24

Jaipur, Dec 19 (PTI) Dense fog was observed at isolated places in northeastern Rajasthan on Friday, with the weather remaining normal in most parts of the state, the local meteorological centre said.

The dense fog is likely to persist during morning hours in the Bharatpur division and its surrounding areas on Saturday, the weather department forecast.

A fresh western disturbance will affect parts of Rajasthan from December 19 to 22, leading to cloudy conditions and a rise in minimum temperatures by 1-3 degrees Celsius.

The overall weather is expected to remain dry across most parts of the state.

According to the Met department, northerly winds may lead to a drop in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius from December 24 onward, with dense fog likely at isolated places in western and northern Rajasthan on December 23 and 24.

Fatehpur in Sikar district registered a low of 4 degrees Celsius on Friday, followed by Alwar (4.8 degrees), Sikar and Lunkaransar (5 degrees), Nagaur (5.1 degrees) and Dausa (5.7 degrees).

State capital Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 11.6 degrees Celsius on Friday morning. PTI AG SMV ARI