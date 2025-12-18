Dense fog envelops Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Dense fog enveloped large parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, significantly reducing visibility and disrupting normal movement across the national capital.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), fog conditions prevailed over the city based on the 6 am observation. Visibility at Palam Airport dropped sharply to 150 metres, while Safdarjung Airport reported visibility of 200 metres, indicating poor conditions across the region.

The dense fog affected road traffic in several areas, with vehicles seen moving slowly on major arterial roads and highways connecting Delhi with neighbouring cities in NCR. Morning commuters faced delays as low visibility prompted motorists to exercise caution.

Weather officials said foggy conditions are likely to persist during early mornings in the coming days as winter intensifies.