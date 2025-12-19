Dense fog grips Punjab, Haryana; Hoshiarpur shivers at 4.8 deg C

Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) The winter chill intensified at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Friday as a thick blanket of fog enveloped several areas in both states.

Hoshiarpur in Punjab emerged as the coldest place in the region, recording a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, according to the local meteorological department.

Fog reduced visibility at several places in both Punjab and Haryana on Friday morning, officials said.

Pathankot notched a low of 8.7 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature in Bathinda dropped to 5.2 degrees Celsius. Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded lows of 5.8 and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Among the other places in Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 9.3 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees above normal, while Ludhiana and Patiala registered a minimum of 10.6 and 9.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, the MeT department said.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a minimum of 7.9 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, the minimum temperature in Ambala was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius, 3 notches above normal, while Hisar registered a low of 9.5 degrees Celsius.

Karnal logged a low of 10.2 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 5.1 degrees Celsius, while Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa registered minimum temperatures of 9.2, 6 and 7.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.