Dense fog grips Punjab, Haryana; Narnaul shivers at 5.2 deg C

Chandigarh, Dec 21 (PTI) The winter chill intensified at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday as a thick blanket of fog enveloped several areas in Haryana and Punjab.

Narnaul in Haryana was the coldest place in the state, with mercury dipping at 5.2 degrees Celsius, MeT Department said.

In Punjab, Gurdaspur was the coldest place, with a minimum temperature settling at 6.8 degrees Celsius, it said.

Fog prevailed in several areas across both states in the morning, significantly reducing visibility.

Chandigarh, the shared capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius, the MeT office said.

Meanwhile, among other places in Haryana, Bhiwani recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius, Ambala 9.5 degrees, Rohtak 10.8 degrees, while Sirsa recorded a low of 10 degrees Celsius, it said.

In Punjab, Amritsar registered a low of 11.8 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana and Bathinda both saw temperatures of 8.6 degrees, Patiala 9.3 degrees, and Faridkot recorded a minimum of 10 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN SMV APL