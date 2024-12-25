Dense fog in many areas of Rajasthan

Jaipur: Dense fog enveloped many areas of Rajasthan as cold conditions persisted in the state on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some parts of Udaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Bikaner divisions due to a new western disturbance from December 26, according to the Meteorological Department.

In the last 24 hours, light rain occurred at one place in eastern Rajasthan while fog and dense fog prevailed at many places. A 'cold day' was recorded at some places in western Rajasthan.

When the maximum temperature is 4.5°C or more below normal and the minimum temperature is below 10°C, it is declared a 'cold day' by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 6.6 degrees Celsius in Pilani (Jhunjhunu) and Ganganagar. The night temperatures at other places were between 7.4 degrees Celsius (Fatehpur) and 14.9 degrees Celsius (Dungarpur).

The maximum effect of the western disturbance is expected on December 27 and thundershowers, rain and hailstorms are expected in some parts.