Dense fog in parts of Rajasthan; Fatehpur coldest with minimum temperature of 1 deg C

Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) Dense fog and cold wave was recorded at isolated places of Rajasthan on Sunday, according to the meteorological department.

According to the weather bulletin, Fatehpur in Sikar was the coldest in the state with a minimum temperature of one degree Celsius on Sunday morning, while Alwar, Pilani, Sikar and Karauli recorded a low of 3 degrees Celsius each.

Churu recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, followed by 4.2 degrees Celsius in Anta, 4.4 degrees Celsius in Dholpur, 4.6 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara, 4.9 degrees Celsius in Banasthali, 5.9 degrees Celsius in Sirohi, and 6 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh.

Jaipur noted a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, the bulletin added. PTI AG RPA