Dense fog in parts of Rajasthan, Vanasthali coldest at 6.9 deg C

Jaipur, Jan 5 (PTI) Temperatures took an upward swing in parts of Rajasthan where the lowest temperature was recorded in Tonk's Vanasthali at 6.9 degree Celsius.

Dense to very dense fog was also recorded at some places in the state on Sunday morning.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Center, the minimum temperature in the state was recorded between 6.9 degree Celsius (Vanasthali) and 11.4 degree Celsius (Kota).

The mercury increased by 1 to 5 degree Celsius. The department has predicted a fall in the temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees in the next 4-5 days.

Light rains are also expected in Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions due to a western disturbance. PTI SDA NB NB