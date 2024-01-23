Dense fog in several areas in Rajasthan; Alwar records 2.5 deg C

Jaipur: A severe cold wave gripped Rajasthan on Tuesday and a layer of dense fog blanketed many places in the state with Alwar reeling under a biting chill, recording a minimum of 2.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, no let-up from the ongoing cold wave is expected anytime soon.

Dense fog and cold wave conditions were experienced at some places in the northern, western and eastern parts of the state in the last 24 hours. During this period, the minimum temperature was recorded at 2.5 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 4.2 degrees Celsius in Churu, 4.8 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara, 5.2 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 5.5 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh and Sangaria and 5.8 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar.

The weather will remain dry in the state for the next week. There is likely to be no significant change in the temperature for the next three or four days, according to the local MeT office forecast.

A slight increase in temperature is expected from January 26-27, it said.