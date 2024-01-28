Dense fog leads to tempo-truck collision in UP's Prayagraj, 2 dead

Prayagraj (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) Two people died and six got injured when the tempo they were travelling in collided with a dumper truck parked on a roadside early Sunday morning on a highway here, police said.

Puramufti Police Station SHO Ajit Singh said that because of dense fog in the morning, the tempo driver could not see the truck parked on a roadside and collided with it.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Aman, 24, and Manju Devi, 50, he said.

In all there were eight people in the tempo.

The injured were taken to the nearby primary health centre, where doctors declared two people dead.