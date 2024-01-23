Dense fog likely in Delhi on Wednesday

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) A layer of dense fog is likely to engulf the national capital on Wednesday while the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 19 and 7 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average while the minimum temperature settled at 6.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The national capital is experiencing cold day conditions and dense fog in the morning and during nighttime, the IMD said.

According to the Indian Railways, 28 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to five hours due to fog in parts of northern India on Tuesday morning.

The Central Pollution Control Board data showed that the 24-hour average Air Quality Index at 7 pm on Tuesday was 371.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was at 70 per cent, the IMD said.

Delhi has experienced five cold days and five coldwave days in January so far, the highest in the past 13 years, according to IMD data. PTI COR ABU RHL