Dense fog likely in most parts of Bihar, 'Yellow' alert issued

Patna, Dec 8 (PTI) Dense fog will engulf most parts of Bihar over the next two days, the IMD said on Friday, issuing a 'Yellow' alert.

Because of rains in several parts of Bihar, dense fog is likely in 33 districts of the state, except Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Munger, Banka and Jamuni, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In a statement, the state Disaster Management Department said the fog alert was issued till 8.30 am on December 10.

The 'Yellow' alert is a warning to 'be aware' on account of a forecast for moderate to dense fog.

According to IMD, fog is categorised as 'very dense' when visibility is between 0 and 50 metre, 'dense' when it is between 51 and 200 metre, 'moderate' when it is between 201 and 500 metre, and 'shallow' from 501 and 1,000.

Several districts of Bihar received moderate rainfall on Thursday as an impact of cyclone Michaung. PTI PKD SOM