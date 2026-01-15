Kolkata: The IMD forecast dense fog in some districts of West Bengal during the morning hours over the next few days, reducing visibility to less than 200 metres.

It said the prevailing cold conditions in several districts will marginally wane, with minimum temperatures likely to increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

Dry weather will prevail in all districts of West Bengal during the next seven days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

Dense fog is very likely in the districts of Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda in north Bengal, as well as in the south Bengal districts of Paschim and Purba Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, Hooghly and North 24 Parganas, it said.

The upper reaches of Darjeeling district recorded the state's lowest minimum temperature on Thursday morning at 3 degrees Celsius. Sriniketan was the coldest place in West Bengal's plains at 8.8 degrees Celsius, the bulletin said.

Other places which recorded significantly low minimum temperatures include Bankura (9.2 degrees Celsius), Jalpaiguri (9.5 degrees Celsius), Cooch Behar (9.6 degrees Celsius), Jhargram (9.8 degrees Celsius) and Asansol (9.9 degrees Celsius), the IMD said.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 13.2 degrees Celsius.