Dense fog likely in parts of Jharkhand over next four days

Ranchi, Dec 19 (PTI) Dense fog is likely in parts of Jharkhand over the next four days, severely affecting visibility, the IMD said on Friday.

Among the districts likely to be affected are Palamu, Deoghar, Ranchi, Ramgarh, Hazaribag, Bokaro, and Dhanbad, it said.

Early morning visibility is expected to drop significantly in these districts, ranging between 50 and 200 metre, it added.

"Light south-easterly to easterly winds are prevailing in the lower tropospheric levels over Jharkhand. Dense fog is likely to prevail in most parts of the northern and some central districts. This situation will continue until December 23," Ranchi Meteorological Centre's Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said.

He advised caution during early morning travel due to low visibility.

In the 24 hours till 8.30 am, Ranchi recorded the state’s lowest temperature at 6.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Gumla (6.9 degrees), Khunti and Lohardaga (both 7.6 degrees), the IMD said.

No significant change in the minimum temperature is likely in the next five days, it said.