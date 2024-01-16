Dense fog shrouds parts of Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) Intense cold wave conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, with Ballowal Saunkhri in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district recording a low of minus 0.4 degree Celsius.

Advertisment

Dense fog was witnessed at many places, including Mohali, Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar shivered at 5.4 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana's low was 3.3 degrees Celsius, which was 2.7 degrees below normal.

Patiala's minimum was 3.1 degrees Celsius, which was 4.1 degrees below normal.

Advertisment

Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur experienced cold wave conditions at 4, 3, 3.5 and 3.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 2.7 degrees Celsius, which was 4.7 degrees below normal.

In neighbouring Haryana, Hisar was the coldest place as it recorded a low of 1.1 degrees Celsius, which was 5.5 degrees below normal.

Ambala and Karnal experienced the cold wave at 4.4 and 3.2 degrees Celsius while Narnaul, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded a minimum of 3, 3.9 and 4.2 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI CHS DV DV