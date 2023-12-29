Dense fog warning issued for 30 UP districts

Lucknow, Dec 29 (PTI) Dense fog is likely to engulf 30 districts of Uttar Pradesh over the weekend, the state meteorological department said on Friday.

Najibabad in Bijnor district was the coldest place in the state recording a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius, it said.

According to a statement issued by the Met department on Friday, 30 districts, including Lucknow, will be affected by dense fog especially at night and morning on Saturday and Sunday.

Dense fog was also reported in various parts of the state on Friday. The visibility dropped to around 40 metres at several places and is expected to improve marginally to around 50 metres over the next two days, it said.

In view of the dense fog, the local district administration has started drives to prevent untoward incidents.

In Lucknow, police pasted reflective stickers on large vehicles, including trucks and tractor trolleys, in rural areas. The traffic police in Bareilly, Barabanki, Moradabad, and Aligarh also launched a similar initiative.

Meanwhile, a dip in minimum temperature was also recorded across the state.

In the last 24 hours from 8 am on Thursday to 8 am on Friday, there was a significant decrease in the maximum temperatures in Ayodhya, Lucknow, Moradabad, and Meerut divisions of the state, the Met office said. PTI CDN RHL