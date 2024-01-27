Dense fog witnessed in several areas of Rajasthan

Jaipur: Dense fog was witnessed in several areas of Rajasthan on Saturday with Hanumangarh's Sangaria recording the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 3.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Center Jaipur, the weather remained dry in the state in the last 24 hours.

Dense fog was seen in many places, while cold days were recorded in many areas in western Rajasthan.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 3.1 degrees Celsius in Sangriya, 4.4 degrees in Ganganagar, 5.0 degrees in Alwar, 6.4 degrees in Sirohi, and 6.7 degrees Celsius in Banswara. The minimum temperature in Jaipur was recorded at 9.6 degrees.