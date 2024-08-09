Dense habitation led to accumulation of garbage, filth near railway lines: Govt to RS

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) There are certain locations where dense habitation has led to the accumulation of garbage and filth near railway lines, particularly in urban areas, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Rajya Sabha on Friday.

His written reply came after BJP MP Madan Rathode sought to know from the minister details of the scheme to remove garbage from both sides of railway tracks.

"There are certain locations where dense habitation has led to accumulation of garbage and filth near railway lines, particularly in urban areas. The concerned municipalities and local bodies are regularly advised to prevent local residents from dumping garbage near railway tracks," Vaishnaw said.

"Removal of heaps of garbage and filth is regularly undertaken by the administration at identified locations. Further, in garbage-prone areas and heavily trespassing locations, boundary walls have been constructed to prevent it," he added.

According to the railway minister, warning-cum-sensitization boards have also been erected at certain locations to desist people from throwing garbage in railway land. "Cleanliness drives and general awareness campaigns etc. are also launched from time to time in such areas," Vaishnaw said.