Dental student falls to death from building in Delhi's Sangam Vihar, probe on

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) A 19-year-old dental student died after falling from the fifth floor of a building in a residential complex in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area on Saturday, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place this afternoon when the girl, who lives in a different building in the residential complex, went to the fifth floor of the building and allegedly jumped from there, they said.

No suicide note was recovered from her but a CCTV footage was found in which she was seen standing on the fifth floor of the six storey building alone, a police officer said.

The girl’s family lived in the same building where the incident happened but about six months ago they shifted to another house in the same locality, the officer said.

Today, she came alone to her vacant old house and fell off the balcony, the officer said.

Bablu Verma, a resident of the same building, said that her family had shifted to another house but nobody knows why she came here in the afternoon.

The girl, a first-year BDS student, was taken to the Batra Hospital and later shifted to Majeedia Hospital where she succumbed during the treatment, the police said.

The crime team has inspected the spot and the body has been shifted to AIIMS Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway, they said. PTI ALK NB NB