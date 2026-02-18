Dentist booked for molesting woman at clinic in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 18 (PTI) A dentist has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a woman patient at his clinic in the New Colony area here, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on February 15.

According to a complaint by the victim, a native of Bihar residing in Sector 4 area, she had gone to the clinic to seek treatment for a toothache.

She alleged that the accused, identified as Dr Dheeraj Mehta, molested and sexually harassed her during the dental examination.

A senior police officer said that the victim approached the New Colony police station along with her legal adviser and lodged a complaint. Following this, an FIR was filed against the dentist under section 75 (a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"A case has been registered based on the complaint and the matter is being investigated. The accused dentist will be arrested soon," New Colony Police Station House Officer Tejpal said. PTI COR AKY