Dentist commits suicide in UP

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) A government dentist allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his home here, police said on Saturday.

Gaurav Aggarwal (42), a resident of Khadhatti Mohal in the Gopiganj police station area, was posted at the government hospital in Mirzapur district's Padri, they said.

Aggarwal returned home from work on Friday night and hanged himself from the ceiling of his room with his wife's saree, police said.

Later, his family members broke open the door and rushed him to the Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared him dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

No suicide note has been found and further legal action will be taken after the post-mortem report comes, they said.

Chief Medical Officer, Bhadohi, Santosh Kumar Chak, who reached the CHC late on Friday night, said the post-mortem will be conducted on Saturday. PTI COR SAB DIV DIV