Denying bidi proves fatal, Delhi man dies hours after repeatedly hit on head

New Delhi: Denied a bidi, a group of youths in west Delhi's Khyala area allegedly hit a man on the head repeatedly with a 'kada' (metal bangle) who died hours after receiving medical treatment, a police official said.

According to police, the 33-year-old man, Kanhaiya, was attacked late on Monday night.

He was approached by the group asking for a smoke, which he denied. Enraged, the accused hit the man on his head repeatedly with a 'kada' and injured him, a police official said.

Despite the wounds, the man visited the Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where he received medical aid and was discharged with no medico-legal case registered, the official added.

However, his condition worsened hours later and was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him "brought dead" early on Tuesday morning.

Police received information about his death from the hospital and have initiated legal proceedings.

"A case has been registered and suspects rounded up for questioning. We are analysing CCTV footage and conducting local enquiries to establish the full sequence of events," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said, adding a post-mortem will determine the exact cause of the death.