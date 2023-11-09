Deoband dismisses claims it has sheltered children orphaned in Palestine

Saharanpur (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) The management of Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband on Thursday dismissed claims that it has sheltered children orphaned in Palestine and termed these as "false rumours." The media-in-charge of the institute Ashraf Usmani said, "For the past few days, rumours are circulating on social media that some orphaned children from Palestine have come to Darul Uloom Deoband and are being handed over to those who want to adopt them." "We initially overlooked these rumours but now people have started making inquiries about adoption. So we want to clarify that there is no truth in these rumours. Orphan children from Palestine have not come here and there is no question of giving them up for adoption," Usmani added.

Usmani further appealed that people should not believe these rumours and also inform their close ones about it.