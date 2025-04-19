Deoband-Roorkee rail line project gets Commissioner of Railway Safety approval

Dehradun, Apr 19 (PTI) The 29.55-kilometre Deoband-Roorkee new railway line project has got approval of the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

Sharing the information on Friday on social media, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said a successful speed trial on the section was recently conducted at a speed of 122 kilometres per hour.

With the commissioning of the new line, the rail distance between Delhi and Dehradun will be reduced by about 40 kilometres, he added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the railway minister.

He said the project would open new avenues of development for the people of the hill state and take tourism, employment and businesses in the region to new heights.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is unprecedented development in the infrastructure of the country. Strengthening the railway network in Uttarakhand has been our priority, and the Deoband-Roorkee rail line is a historic step in that direction. I also specially thank Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ji, under whose guidance this project is progressing rapidly," the chief minister said. PTI DPT RC SZM SZM