Deoband-Roorkee rail line project gets CRS approval

Dehradun, Apr 18 (PTI) The 29.55-km Deoband-Roorkee new railway line project has got the approval of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav shared this information on social media on Friday. He said a successful speed trial was recently conducted on this section at a speed of 122 kmph. Vaishnaw added that with the commissioning of the new line, the rail distance between Delhi and Dehradun will be reduced by about 40 km.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the railway minister. He said the project will open new avenues of development for the people of the hill state and take tourism, employment and business in the region to new heights.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, there is unprecedented development in the infrastructure of the country. Strengthening the railway network in Uttarakhand has been our priority, and the Deoband-Roorkee rail line is a historic step in that direction. I also specially thank Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnav ji, under whose guidance this project is progressing rapidly," the chief minister said. PTI DPT RC