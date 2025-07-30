Deoghar district officials helps 349 lost Kanwarias return home in Jharkhand

Deoghar (Jharkhand), Jul 30 (PTI) The Deoghar administration has safely sent 349 Kanwariyas, who got lost or failed to return home after visiting Baba Temple to offer holy water during the ongoing month-long 'Shravani Mela' in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, back to their respective homes by making travel arrangements and providing financial assistance.

The administration's initiative was implemented by the Central Lost and Found Centre-cum-Inter-state Information Assistance Centre set up at R L Sharraf School premises in the district, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The district administration has been providing food and travel assistance to those Kanwariyas through the Central Lost and Found Centre cum Inter-State Information Assistance Centre.

The objective of the initiative is to help the visiting Kanwariyas, who get separated from their families and to send them back to their homes.

As part of this effort, the district administration made their travel arrangements and provided railway passes to a total of 349 such Kanwariyas so far, so that they could go back to their respective homes, the statement said.

The administration has also provided financial assistance to some of them, it said.

An amount of Rs 12,935 has been distributed among the lost Kanwariyas through the centre as part of the initiative so far.

Meanwhile, altogether 1,99,287 Kanwariyas have offered holy water to Lord Shiva at Baba Temple in Deoghar on Tuesday, the 19th day of month-long mela.