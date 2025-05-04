Deora mocks Uddhav for 'vacationing in Europe' during Pahalgam attack

Mumbai, May 4 (PTI) Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora on Sunday took potshots at Uddhav Thackeray for being on vacation in Europe "while bullets flew in Pahalgam".

By contrast, Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde helped the victims, Deora said in a post on X.

"From sons of the soil to tourists of India'...how far the Thackerays have fallen. While bullets flew in #Pahalgam, they were vacationing in Europe. On #Maharashtra Day, they vanished without a word. No statement. No solidarity...," said Deora, a former Congress Lok Sabha member from Mumbai.

Shinde "led from the front, stood with victims & honoured our heroes," he said, apparently referring to the deputy CM's initiative to bring back stranded tourists in the aftermath of the April 22 attack in south Kashmir.

Maharashtra needs "warriors on duty, not part-time Netas on holiday", Deora quipped.

Hitting back, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not visit Jammu and Kashmir after the attack.

"My question to the PM is did he go to Jammu and Kashmir and take stock of the security situation? Why did the PM not meet the families whose kin were killed in the attack? It is unfortunate that the PM did not have the time for the same," Raut said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) sources said the Thackerays were expected to be back from their vacation on Sunday. PTI PR KRK NSK