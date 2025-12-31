Deora urges SEC to disqualify civic poll candidates over unauthorised use of digital signatures

Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora on Wednesday demanded that the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) disqualify all candidates who have filed forms A and B issued or verified through digital computerised signatures for the January 15 civic body polls.
In a letter to the SEC, Deora noted the procedure prescribed by the poll body does not contemplate or authorise the use of digital signatures for issuance, authentication, or verification of form A and form B.
Forms A and B are essential documents under which a political party declares a particular nominee as its candidate in polls.
These forms are required to be physically signed by the duly authorised office-bearer of the recognised political party and submitted strictly in accordance with applicable rules, notifications, and instructions issued by the poll body, the former Union minister pointed out.
Any deviation from this mandatory procedure vitiates the validity of such forms, Deora stressed.
"In view of the foregoing, it is respectfully submitted that forms A and B issued and/or verified through digital signatures by various political parties are invalid, void ab initio (void from beginning) in the eyes of law. And candidates who have relied upon such invalid forms have filed nominations without lawful authorisation and, therefore, render their nominations liable to rejection and disqualification," he said.
The Rajya Sabha MP urged the poll body "to reject and declare invalid all Forms A and B issued and/or verified through digital computerised signatures by various political parties." "Reject the nominations and disqualify the concerned candidates who have submitted nominations on the basis of such invalid forms," he demanded.
Elections to 29 civic bodies, including those of Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Nagpur, will be held on January 15 and votes will be counted a day later. PTI PR RSY