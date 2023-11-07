Deoria authorities sack sweeper for securing job on forged documents

Deoria (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) The local administration here has dismissed a sweeper for allegedly securing the job on forged documents and asked her to return over Rs 55 lakh paid to her as salary over several years, officials said on Tuesday.

District Panchayati Raj Officer of Deoria Sarvesh Kumar Pandey said safai karamchari Kanti Devi was dismissed from service on Monday after an inquiry found that she had submitted fake documents.

According to records, Kanti Devi has been paid Rs 55,35,323 as salary and under other heads during her service period from 2010 to 2022, Pandey said.

After receiving a complaint about it, an inquiry was ordered and she had stopped attending duty pending the inquiry, officials said.

As per the rules, Kanti Devi has been directed to deposit the money paid to her over the years to the district treasury of Deoria, Pandey said, adding that action would be taken to recover it from her as per the rules if she fails to follow the directive.

The officer said directives have also been issued to officials concerned to lodge an FIR under relevant sections against Kanti Devi within three days and provide information on the same to the authorities. PTI COR SAB IJT IJT