Deoria food poisoning case: One more student hospitalised

Deoria, Aug 9 (PTI) In a case of food poisoning at a state-run residential school in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, one more student was hospitalised on Friday as the number of children currently admitted stood at six, officials said.

The incident took place at the Rajkiya Ashram Paddhati Inter College in Mehrona area of the district, the officials said.

Around 80 students fell ill after consuming toxic food and were admitted to the Maharishi Deoraha Baba Medical College while one of them died, they said.

"One more boy, Divyam, a sixth-grade student who had consumed the same food complained of uneasiness this morning (Friday) after which he was admitted to the medical college here around 8 am. His condition is reported to be stable," said Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajesh Jha.

"Till Thursday, there were 15 children in the hospital, of which 10 more have been discharged while one more admitted. As of 4 pm today (Friday), six children are still hospitalised but are reported to be in a stable health condition," he added.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Divya Mittal said an investigation is underway into the incident.

"An FIR has been lodged against the contractor of the school's mess and the principal of the school has been suspended. Further action will be taken against anyone found guilty," she said.

Mittal also said the post-mortem report of the deceased, Shivam Yadav, is awaited.

"Since the deceased was a resident of Maharajganj and died at Gorakhpur Medical College, the post-mortem report will be obtained from the district administration there," she said.

The district magistrate said efforts are being made to provide a minimum of Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased from the state government.