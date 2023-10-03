Deoria incident: UP Cong chief Ajay Rai demands CM Adityanath's resignation

Lucknow, Oct 3 (PTI) Targeting the BJP government over the Deoria violence, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Tuesday said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should immediately resign as he has "failed" to maintain law and order.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has no moral right to remain in his post. When he is unable to handle law and order, he should resign on moral grounds," Rai told reporters at the UP Congress office here.

He claimed that the people are "fed up with the Yogi government and its administration" and will give their answer in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Six people were killed in the violence over a land dispute in a village in Deoria on Monday. Five of the victims were from one family.

Rai said the incident had shocked the whole country but the chief minister "kept giving speeches in the adjacent district of Gorakhpur".

"After all, why don't the sounds of bullets and the screams of the victims' families reach the chief Minister's ears?" he said.

He alleged the BJP government "wasted" 79 per cent of the Women's Safety Fund in false propaganda, instead of spending it in the interest of women, Rai said. PTI SLM NAV RT RT