Deoria killings: Section 144 in Fatehpur village after locals protest revenue dept visit

Deoria/Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) Locals in Fatehpur village on Monday opposed the measurement of a gram sabha land by a Revenue department team which had been visiting the place where six persons were killed in a fight for land, a senior official said.

Advertisment

The Revenue department team visited Fatehpur village, six days after the gruesome incident, and was met with resistance from villagers as it reached the land of Prem Chand Yadav who was killed in the incident.

Section 144 was imposed in the Fatehpur Gram Sabha area of Rudrapur with immediate effect for one month.

On October 2, former district panchayat member Prem Yadav, 50, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and killed by his rival Satyaprakash Dubey and his family when he went to his house.

Advertisment

In retaliation soon after, Yadav's supporters from Abhaipur attacked Dubey's house and brutally killed Dubey and five of his family, including children.

Heavy police force has since been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

Dubey had earlier complained to the revenue department against Premchand Yadav, alleging that he built his house on the gram sabha land.

Advertisment

On Monday, when the revenue team approached Premchand Yadav's house, a large number of people sat before them causing Rudrapur CO Anshuman Srivastav to rush to the spot.

Chief Revenue Officer Rajnish Rai, who was present there, said some villagers were miffed but the condition is normal now.

Three tehsildars (revenue employees) have also inspected the spot and action will be taken as per rules, he said.

Samajwadi Party district unit president Vyas Yadav alleged that the revenue department was not following the legal way prescribed for the measurement.

The party's District Vice President Arvind Sahni also accused the Uttar Pradesh government of not carrying out the work with impartiality. PTI COR SAB VN VN