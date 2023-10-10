Deoria killings: SP delegation visits Fatehpur village, seeks CBI probe into incident

Deoria/Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) A 12-member Samajwadi Party delegation on Tuesday visited Deoria's Fatehpur village where six persons, including five of a family, were killed over land dispute recently and demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident.

Advertisment

On October 2, former district panchayat member Premchand Yadav, 50, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and killed by his rival Satyaprakash Dubey and his family when he went to his house.

In retaliation soon after, Yadav's supporters attacked Dubey's house and brutally killed Dubey and five of his family members, including children.

The SP delegation visited the house of Yadav and met his family members and also met Devesh Dubey, son of the deceased Satyaprakash Dubey, and demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident.

Advertisment

Senior SP leader and former minister Brahma Shankar Tripathi, who was part of the delegation, later told reporters, "The incident is tragic and it should be investigated by the CBI. There should be no bulldozer politics in this." Demanding a compensation of Rs 1 crore for each of the deceased, Tripathi said action should also be taken by registering a case against the guilty government employees.

The former minister said that strict action should be taken against the culprits by taking up the case in a special court and adequate security should be provided to both the affected families.

We should not promote caste-based conflict, he said, adding that the delegation would submit its report to party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Section 144 was put in place in Fatehpur Gram Sabha border area of Rudrapur from Monday for a period of one month banning the entry of five or more people without permission.

Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Gaurav Srivastava told PTI that the delegation "must have gone to the village with the permission of the administration". PTI COR SAB KVK KVK