Department of Health Research's 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign till Oct 2

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) 'Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs' will be held for providing preventive health check-ups and social security coverage for sanitation workers as part of a campaign being conducted by the Union health ministry.

The Department of Health Research under the ministry is organising 'Swachhta Hi Seva (SHS)" campaign from September 17 to October 2.

The theme "Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhata" entails collective responsibility and active participation from all citizens, the health ministry said in a statement.

In this campaign, the department and its autonomous body ICMR along with its 27 institutes across the nation will work together to ensure widespread engagement and participation from every citizen, community, and organisation during the fortnight, it stated.

Three key pillars of this campaign include cleanliness target units as a part of which shramdaan activities focused on time-bound transformation of specific target units and overall cleanliness will be conducted.

'Swachhata Mein Jan Bhagidari' will focus on engaging citizens in cleanliness efforts through various participatory activities.

Besides, Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs will be organised for providing preventive health check-ups and social security coverage for sanitation workers.

In connection with the campaign, more than 1200 officers and staff of the Department of Health Research and 27 ICMR institutes were administered 'Swachhata Pledge" by Secretary, DHR and DG, ICMR on September 17.

The DHR proposes to undertake plantation drive under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' during the campaign.

Campaign will be concluded with celebration of Swachha Bharat Divas, followed by felicitation of safai mitras and sanitation workers on October 2. PTI PLB ZMN