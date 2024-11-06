Department of Posts to issue digital life certificates in Himachal Pradesh

Hamirpur (HP), Nov 6 (PTI) The Department of Posts will issue digital life certificates in Himachal Pradesh. The department has signed an agreement with the Pensioners Welfare Department under which the postmen will provide doorstep services to pensioners and issue them digital life certificate (DLC).

"The postmen working with the Department of Posts will visit each and every house and will scan the faces and fingers of pensioners and make digital life certificates in Himachal Pradesh," said Deputy Superintendent of Post Offices, Hamirpur, Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday.

He said that now pensioners will not need to submit any kind of paper to get the DLC, which will be easily issued at home.

The pensioner will have to provide only their Aadhaar number and pension details.

The India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) has tied up with the Pensioner Welfare Department in this regard, he said and added that a nationwide campaign has started to issue DLCs in 800 cities and towns all over India.

The postmen will charge Rs 70, including the goods and services tax (GST) for DLC generation. The pensioner will receive a verification SMS on his mobile number and the certificate can be viewed online on the portal concerned a day later. PTI COR BPL MNK MNK MNK