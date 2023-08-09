Dependence of border villages on Nepalese mobile networks to end by December: Official

Pithoragarh, Aug 9 (PTI) The dependence on Nepalese mobile networks by over 78 border villages in the district is likely to end by December this year, with BSNL and Jio working on a war footing to put up their own mobile towers in the area.

"The two companies have begun installing their mobile towers at 11 places already and extend the network to more places as the roads get cleared after monsoon," Pithoragarh District Magistrate Reena Joshi told PTI on Wednesday.

The expanding network of BSNL and Jio mobile towers is going to benefit residents of more than 78 villages of Vyas, Darma and Johar valleys who have long been dependent on Nepalese mobile networks for connectivity, she said.

"After all sanctioned mobile towers are installed in the area , the dependence of these villages on Nepalese mobile networks will be over," the DM said.

BSNL and Jio have been assigned the task of installing a total of 81 mobile towers in these remote places by the Union Ministry of Communication, she said.

Seventy-four of these towers are to be installed by BSNL and the remaining seven by Jio, the official said.

"We have instructed the concerned companies to install their towers on priority at Gunji, Kuti, Sela and Bundi of Vyas Valley that are situated on the India-China and India-Nepal borders in the district as their dependence on Nepalese networks is very high," she said.

The installation of mobile towers is being carried out under Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), said Joshi, who also reviewed the progress of installation work. PTI COR ALM SKY