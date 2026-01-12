Dependence on critical technologies and machinery being weaponised in rapidly changing world: Modi

Gandhinagar, Jan 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said dependence on critical technologies and machinery is being weaponised and stressed that it is a "shared responsibility" of India and Germany to strengthen trusted and resilient supply chains for the world.

Modi addressed the "India-Germany CEOs Forum" at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar in the presence of visiting German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Modi said the partnership between India and Germany is a "seamless" one built on the foundation of shared values and mutual trust.

"The world is changing rapidly. We are seeing how dependence on critical technologies and capital machinery is being weaponized today. On the auspicious occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, we should draw inspiration from his thoughts and message," said the Prime Minister.

"His message was clear: a strong nation is one that engages with the world with self-confidence, self-reliance, and responsibility. In today's global context, this message is even more relevant. Thus, it is our shared responsibility to strengthen trusted and resilient supply chains for the world," Modi added.

He said the partnership between trusted partners like India and Germany plays a decisive role in this endeavor.

The PM informed the delegates that trade between India and Germany has crossed the USD 50 billion mark.

He said the Chancellor's decision to visit India on his first trip to Asia reflects India's central role in Germany's diversification strategy.

"Today, we have made several important decisions. First, we have decided to make this seamless economic partnership limitless. Along with traditional economic sectors, there will now be deeper cooperation in strategic sectors as well," the Prime Minister said referring to various MoUs signed during bilateral talks.

"In the defense sector, we are exchanging a Joint Declaration of Intent today. In the defense sector, our companies will receive strong policy support for co-innovation and co-production. We will also open up new opportunities for cooperation in the space sector," he said.

Modi added that India and Germany have agreed to transform the "trusted partnership" into a "technology partnership".

The world's two largest democratic economies will deepen their cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, said the PM.

"We are mutual partners in semiconductors. There are also immense possibilities in areas such as power, electronics, biotech, fintech, pharmaceuticals, quantum computing, and cybersecurity. Moreover, we have complete clarity that the India-Germany partnership is not only mutually beneficial but also better for the world," he said.

India is moving towards becoming a world leader in green hydrogen, solar, wind, and biofuels, the PM informed the CEOs.

"This presents significant manufacturing opportunities for German companies in areas such as solar cells, electrolysis, batteries, and wind turbines. India has an all-inclusive vision for AI. When the German ecosystem connects with this, we can ensure a human-centric digital future," Modi said.

He urged German companies to fully utilise India's talent, saying India's talent pool is capable of driving innovation and productivity in German industry.

Modi said that despite a challenging global environment, India is moving forward with a growth rate of over 8 per cent due to consistent and comprehensive reforms.

This is not due to a single reason, but rather due to consistent and comprehensive reforms, he added.

"The private sector is being promoted in every sector, be it defense or space, mining or nuclear energy. Compliance requirements are constantly being reduced. The ease of doing business is improving," Modi said, adding that these efforts have made India a symbol of growth and optimism for the world today.

The prime minister said the India-EU Free Trade Agreement is also going to be finalised soon, which will open a new chapter for our trade, investment, and partnerships. "In other words, the path is clear for you," he added.

He invited German precision and innovation to join hands with India's scale and speed.

"You can manufacture in India, take full advantage of the domestic demand, and export without any obstacles. My message, in short, is this: India is ready, willing, and able. Let us innovate, invest, and grow together. Let us create sustainable solutions not only for India and Germany but also for the global future," Modi added.

On his maiden official visit to India, Chancellor Merz on Monday visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, saying the teachings of India's independence movement hero are more needed today than ever.

Merz later flew kites with PM Modi, who accompanied the visiting leader to the historic ashram on the banks of the Sabarmati River.

The German Chancellor also visited Adalaj Ni Vav, an iconic stepwell near Gandhinagar city. PTI PJT PD NSK