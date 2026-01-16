'Deplorable mindset': SGPC passes resolution against Atishi for 'remarks' disrespecting Sikh Gurus

Amritsar, Jan 16 (PTI) The SGPC on Friday passed a resolution condemning AAP leader Atishi's alleged derogatory remarks against Sikh Gurus in the recently concluded Winter Session of Delhi Assembly.

The meeting of the executive committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) was chaired by its president, Harjinder Singh Dhami, officials said.

The meeting passed the resolution against the alleged derogatory remarks made by Atishi, the leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly, and decided to initiate strict action against the senior AAP leader.

Dhami said, “The use of derogatory language about the Sikh Gurus by an elected representative in the Delhi Assembly has hurt Sikh sentiments. Legal action would be taken against the Aam Aadmi Party leader for displaying a deplorable mindset.” The issue of alleged disrespect towards Sikh Gurus by Atishi in the Delhi Assembly on January 6, after a discussion on a Delhi government programme held last year to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, has snowballed into a major political controversy involving the ruling BJP in Delhi and the AAP in Punjab.

Atishi, on her part, has accused the BJP of indulging in petty politics by dragging the name of the ninth Sikh guru. She, however, did not attend the sittings of the Delhi Assembly after the alleged incident.

While the police in Jalandhar have registered an FIR against the use and circulation of a “doctored” and “edited” video clip of Atishi, the Delhi Assembly has sought replies from top Punjab Police officers over breach of privilege. PTI JMS SUN ARI