Deployed two-tier security arrangements for polled EVMs locked in strong rooms: Delhi poll body

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) The Delhi poll body on Monday said it has implemented two-tier security arrangements for the polled EVMs and VVPATs stored in the strong rooms of the seven parliamentary constituencies.

Polling for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was conducted across all seven parliamentary constituencies in the capital on May 25. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said it has deployed a two-tier security around the clock at strong rooms with the innermost perimeter guarded by the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) and the outermost perimeter by the state armed police in accordance with the ECI safety protocols.

A 24x7 CCTV camera coverage of the sealed doors of the strong rooms and corridors with continuous monitoring has been made with single entry/exit point to the strong rooms and double lock system, it said in a statement.

Mandatory videography during the opening and closing of the strong rooms and maintenance of a logbook for recording visits of the authorised officials (General Observers, DEOs or DCPs) under videography are followed, it said.

Furthermore, an operational control room adjacent to the strong rooms has been set up with no entry for any vehicles, including those of VIPs and officials.

The office of the CEO has set up strong rooms in each of the seven parliamentary constituencies, including SKV, Bharat Nagar in Chandni Chowk; ITI, Nand Nagri in North East Delhi; Sports Complex, CWG Village in East Delhi; Atal Adarsh Balika Vidyalaya, Gole Market in New Delhi; DTU, Shahbad Daulatpur in Northwest Delhi; NSUT, Dwarka in West Delhi; and Jijabai ITI for Women, Siri Fort in South Delhi.

Chief Electoral Officer P. Krishnamurthy said the agents/representatives of the contesting candidates are allowed to closely monitor the security arrangements of these strong rooms through CCTV monitors.

Arrangements for their comfortable stay is made at the strong room location. They are also granted periodic access to the inner perimeter in batches to observe, verify and be assured of the security measures in place, he added.